US 16 between Buffalo and Ten Sleep still closed for Hatchery Fire

The Hatchery Fire, which was first discovered early Friday afternoon, has grown to approximately 3,000 acres, according to information updated this morning by officials.







The fire is burning on the north side of Ten Sleep Canyon, is being actively suppressed and no containment has been reached yet. Resources utilized include retardant loads from a very large airtanker (VLAT), heavy and single engine airtankers. At least two Type 1 and one Type 3 helicopters, and about 60 firefighters are also working on the fire. Additional resources have been ordered.





According to a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, the fire is threatening multiple structures. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered from Ten sleep Lake, Deer Haven, and camps and cabins in the surrounding areas. Evacuees are being sent to Buffalo.





With the closure of US 16, the sheriff's office urges people not to try to get into the area. No traffic entry is being allowed until it is deemed safe to do so.









Fire incident command has been set up in the Ten Sleep Fire Hall.





Featured photo shows a plane (the white dot on the left) dwarfed by the plumes of smoke. photos taken on July 22 h/t Michelle Olsen





map of closure area h/t WYDOT





