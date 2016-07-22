Fatal crash closes Craig Pass in Yellowstone

(Yellowstone) - Today, a head-on crash closed the road between West Thumb and Old Faithful.

Here is what we know at this time:

  • Shortly after noon today a driver of a pickup likely suffered a fatal heart attack, causing him to strike a van near Shoshone Point about 8 miles west of West Thumb Junction.

  • EMS, law enforcement, and a life flight responded to the scene.

  • Other vehicle occupants suffered only minor injuries.

  • The road from West Thumb to Old Faithful was closed for several hours, causing significant traffic delays as rangers provided patient care and car extrication.

  • At this time Craig Pass is open to all travel.


For more Yellowstone information on fires, road closures and construction, refer to go.nps.gov/YellAlerts.

