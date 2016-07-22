BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south central Fremont County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a severe thunderstorm Warning for South Central Fremont County u ntil 5:15 p.m.





At 4:32 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was 7 miles North of Red Canyon, which is 8 miles southeast of Lander moving n ortheast at 25 mph.





Hazards include strong wind gusts as high as 70 mph. The Lander Airport reported a gust of 65 mph at 4:26 p.m.





Fremont County residents should expect considerable tree damage. M obile home, roof and outbuilding damage is likely.





This severe thunderstorm will be near Hudson around 4:50 p.m., Arapahoe around 5:10 p.m. F or your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.



