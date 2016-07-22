BREAKING: New fire burning in Ten Sleep Canyon area

Update at 8:45 p.m.: A Worland firefighter tells us that the fire has burned 3,500 acres, but this has not yet been confirmed by officials running the fight. The Bighorn National Forest has not yet responded to our request for more information.
Update at 5:15 p.m.: We're now getting word of evacuations happening between Ten Sleep and West Ten Sleep.
Update at 4:15 p.m.: US 16 is closed both directions all the way across the national forest from about Ten Sleep to Buffalo.
Update at 3:48 p.m.: US 16 between WY 435 and Deer Haven Lodge has been closed for the fire.
We're getting reports of a new wildfire burning near the mouth of Ten Sleep Canyon. Not much is known about this fire at this time, but we'll report more as it becomes available.
Wyoming Highway Patrol radio traffic indicates Highway 16 might be temporarily closed so that the fire can be hit with slurry bomber planes.
photo h/t Michelle Olsen
