Goose Egg fires burned close to fifty acres of land along Wyoming 220

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -The Goose Egg fire along with the fires along Wyoming 220 Thursday were all extinguished late Thursday evening.
Two of the bigger fires burned approximately twenty acres close to Goose Egg Road, according to Natrona County Fire District.
Another two fires burned approximately three to four acres and most of the fires burned together along the highway.
No structures were touched by the flames and no injuries were reported. Natrona County Fire District had assistance from all Natrona County fire crews.
