Weekend Roundup: Balloon Mass Launch; Carnival; Pokemon GO Lure-A-Thon; Caspar Collins Days

(Casper, Wyo.) - Bring on the weekend Casper!
After a HOT week it is time for some FUN In the SUN, check out what's going down around the OC this weekend:
Friday, July 22nd
  • The Casper Ghost Tours Return at Downtown Casper at 8:30 pm.
  • NCSD Stuff the Bus Drive.
  • Pathways Innovation Center Open House Celebration from 12:00 pm-8:00 pm.
  • Excel Academy Grand Opening at City Park at 6:30 pm.
  • All American Wrestling Camp at KWHS.
  • Casper Boxing Club FUNdrasier at Plains Tire from 10:00 am-5:00 pm.
  • Frazier Shows Carnival at the Eastridge Mall from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm.
  • Re/Max the Group Pepsi Sky Lantern and Glow at 7:00 pm at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
Saturday, July 23rd
  • Re/Max the Group Mass Balloon Launch at 6:00 am at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
  • Wyoming Train To Hunt Challenge atop Casper Mountain at the Casper Mountain Archery Range.
  • Skunk Hollow Sneaker Chase at Casper Mountain at 8:00 am.
  • Pokemon Go Lure-A-Thon at the Natrona County Public Library at 8:00 am.
  • Fort Caspar Museum Hosts Caspar Collins Days from 9:00 am-4:00 pm.
  • Re/Max the Group Downtown Balloon Fest Downtown Casper from 6:00 pm-10:00 pm.
  • Annual Alcova Poker Run at Alova Lake.
  • Party in the Parking Lot at FireRock from 12:00 pm-10:-00 pm.
Feature Photo: h/t Marty Wood /Pitchengine Communities
#oilcity #news #whatshappening