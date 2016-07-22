Weekend Roundup: Balloon Mass Launch; Carnival; Pokemon GO Lure-A-Thon; Caspar Collins Days

After a HOT week it is time for some FUN In the SUN, check out what's going down around the OC this weekend:

Friday, July 22nd The Casper Ghost Tours Return at Downtown Casper at 8:30 pm.



NCSD Stuff the Bus Drive.



Pathways Innovation Center Open House Celebration from 12:00 pm-8:00 pm.

Excel Academy Grand Opening at City Park at 6:30 pm.

All American Wrestling Camp at KWHS.



Casper Boxing Club FUNdrasier at Plains Tire from 10:00 am-5:00 pm.



Frazier Shows Carnival at the Eastridge Mall from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm.



Re/Max the Group Pepsi Sky Lantern and Glow at 7:00 pm at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Saturday, July 23rd Re/Max the Group Mass Balloon Launch at 6:00 am at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.



Wyoming Train To Hunt Challenge atop Casper Mountain at the Casper Mountain Archery Range.

Skunk Hollow Sneaker Chase at Casper Mountain at 8:00 am.



Pokemon Go Lure-A-Thon at the Natrona County Public Library at 8:00 am.



Fort Caspar Museum Hosts Caspar Collins Days from 9:00 am-4:00 pm.



Re/Max the Group Downtown Balloon Fest Downtown Casper from 6:00 pm-10:00 pm.



Annual Alcova Poker Run at Alova Lake.



Party in the Parking Lot at FireRock from 12:00 pm-10:-00 pm. Feature Photo: h/t Marty Wood /Pitchengine Communities #oilcity #news #whatshappening

(Casper, Wyo.) - Bring on the weekend Casper!