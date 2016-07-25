Daylight Donuts has taken their ice cream to the next level

(Riverton, Wy)- At Daylight Donuts all the ice cream is locally made from scratch in the store.

Remember the Yellowstone Drug Store in Shoshoni? All the equipment and recipes for the ice cream were purchased from them. There are recipes for over 100 flavors!

In the store you can purchase any flavor that is on display that day, but keep in mind you can order any of the 100 flavors by the pint, quart, half gallon, and gallon. If you call ahead you can even order 2.5 gallon buckets for special events.

If you're looking for a true diner experience, stay and eat your ice cream at the shop! Daylight Donuts has chilled glasses for shakes, malts, sundaes, and banana splits.

For a treat you can share with a friend, they make a 6 scoop sundae in a special glass.

If there's a birthday party or special event coming up order a 6ft banana split! You must call 48 hours in advance, and it can only be delivered within a limited radius of the store.

Julie Ballard is the only person to make all of the ice cream! Each week she makes at least 90 gallons.

Next time you're craving yummy authentic ice cream visit Daylight Donuts!

#daylightdonuts #sponsored #county10 #news