Gillette Dental welcomes Dr. Choal to their team

Dr. Ilene Choal was born and raised in Laramie, Wyoming. She obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming where she was an active member of the rodeo team.

Continuing her education, she graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry. Dr. Choal chose to become a dentist as she loves working with people and truly enjoys the opportunity dentistry provides to deliver quality care to the community.

Dr. Choal believes strongly in continuing education and is an active member in multiple dental academies. When not in the office, she is most likely to be found with her horses. Dr. Choal is an avid barrel racer, loves the outdoors and is proud of her Wyoming roots.

"We're lucky to have Ilene as a part of our team here at Gillette Dental !"- Beth Morrison

