A lot of expertise and services under one roof

"Many people in town are probably familiar with our building but they maybe don't know what all we offer." explains Faith Hamilton, RDMS, RVT, owner of Wyoming Family Sonography. "There is a lot of expertise under this roof."

A collection of imaging professionals have teamed up to provide the best medical imaging services in Fremont County at affordable prices.

"Did you know that you can choose where you get your x-rays, MRI's and ultrasounds?" asked Faith. "We've worked with many patients who have high deductible insurance plans, or no insurance at all, who are paying less money out of their pockets by choosing to come here for their imaging."

The following Imaging Services are available at the Fremont Radiology Building:

MRI

Fremont Radiology, an independent MRI imaging facility which is operated by technologist Jane Healy RT (R)(MR)(M).

X-Ray

Also, located in the building is Wyoming Medical Imaging which is an independent X-Ray facility.

Ultrasound

Wyoming Family Sonography. WFS is a mobile Ultrasound business, serving Lander, Riverton and Worland. Faith is registered with the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonographers (ARDMS) in abdomen, small parts, OB/GYN and vascular.

At the Fremont Radiology building, they care about their customer experience. With expedited registration times, which translate to shorter wait time and quick and efficient appointments.

Fremont Radiology Building, 1001 W Main, Riverton. 307-856-6530

